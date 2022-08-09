Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.
Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BKD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKD. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
