Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKD. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

