Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Raised by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $810,807,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,446. The company has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,181 shares of company stock worth $25,559,762 over the last ninety days.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

