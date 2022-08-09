Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BBU opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

