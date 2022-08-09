Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on August 26th

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Brookline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

