Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,954.00.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,142 ($25.88) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.68) to GBX 2,070 ($25.01) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Burberry Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BURBY opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

Burberry Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4234 dividend. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

