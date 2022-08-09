BurgerFi International (BFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. BurgerFi International has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $44.93 million for the quarter.

BFI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BurgerFi International has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.29.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

