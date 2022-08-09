BurgerFi International (BFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. BurgerFi International has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $44.93 million for the quarter.
BurgerFi International Stock Performance
BFI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BurgerFi International has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.
Further Reading
