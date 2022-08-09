Burney Co. Has $11.91 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.22. 171,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,848,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.25. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

