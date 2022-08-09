Burney Co. Has $12.90 Million Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47,933 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.73% of Winnebago Industries worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,075,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,641,000 after buying an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,319,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. MKM Partners cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

WGO traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,339. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.17.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.12. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

