Burney Co. Has $15.24 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Burney Co. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,738 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.7% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.24. 100,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,261. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $189.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

