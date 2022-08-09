Burney Co. Has $17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

