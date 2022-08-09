Burney Co. Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.13% of Ingredion worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGR. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Stock Up 2.3 %

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.91. 6,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.