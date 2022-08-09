Burney Co. Purchases 3,403 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after purchasing an additional 165,242 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

PANW traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.00. 18,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.90, a P/E/G ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $416,950,217 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

