Burney Co. Purchases 5,516 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Burney Co. lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.37% of M.D.C. worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 35.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,182,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 273,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,454 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,405,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

M.D.C. Price Performance

In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

