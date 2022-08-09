BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-$3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.
BWX Technologies Stock Performance
BWXT traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,120. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.