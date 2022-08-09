BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26-2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. 23,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

