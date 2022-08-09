Bytecoin Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and $136,596.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.31 or 0.00691427 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

