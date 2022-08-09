ByteNext Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $343,203.33 and approximately $24,660.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.