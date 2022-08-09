Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Raised to $1,550.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cowen to $1,550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,745.83.

NYSE:CABO traded down $18.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,316.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,723. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,049.81 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,320.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,370.36.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

