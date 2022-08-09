Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.40. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62.

Insider Activity at Cabot

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cabot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.