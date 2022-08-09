Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on August 19th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

CCD opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

In other Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.