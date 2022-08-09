Canadian National Railway (CNR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$163.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$160.00 to C$166.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$184.00 to C$175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$148.00 to C$150.00.

7/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$152.00.

7/8/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to C$154.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$172.00.

6/30/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$168.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They now have a C$169.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$173.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$162.60. 874,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,176. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$132.38 and a 12 month high of C$171.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.12 billion and a PE ratio of 22.34.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8999999 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 33,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.40, for a total value of C$4,878,489.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,799,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,703,872,021.54. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total transaction of C$2,382,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,198,326.24. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 33,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.40, for a total transaction of C$4,878,489.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,799,823 shares in the company, valued at C$1,703,872,021.54. Insiders have sold a total of 427,084 shares of company stock worth $61,775,113 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.