Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 839 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,497,000 after buying an additional 338,996 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,665,849 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $444,317,000 after buying an additional 126,331 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in NIKE by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 41,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 109,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 3.8 %

NKE stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.68. 225,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200,916. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.97. The stock has a market cap of $172.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.