Canandaigua National Corp Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 434,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,219,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

