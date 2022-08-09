Canandaigua National Corp Buys 1,114 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

ADBE stock traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $427.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,338. The company has a market cap of $199.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $393.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

