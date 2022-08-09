Canandaigua National Corp Buys 27,238 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,238 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after buying an additional 1,504,842 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,170,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $44.76. 462,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,829,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

