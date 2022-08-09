Canandaigua National Corp Buys 847 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.02. 18,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,267. The company has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.