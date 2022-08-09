Canandaigua National Corp Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,750. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

