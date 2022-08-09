Canandaigua National Corp Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1,133.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,644 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 771,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. 110,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

