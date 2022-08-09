Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 1.5% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Paychex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $468,251.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,608. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average is $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

