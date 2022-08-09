Canandaigua National Corp Sells 542 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,512 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 60,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 15.9% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Nestlé stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.67. The company had a trading volume of 194,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.51. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

