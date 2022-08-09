Canandaigua National Corp Sells 699 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 36.3% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 178,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,185,000 after buying an additional 35,014 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

UPS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.38. The company had a trading volume of 46,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,176. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $171.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.06.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.