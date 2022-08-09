Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s current price.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CADL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.07. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.46. Candel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 29,132.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

About Candel Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

