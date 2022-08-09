Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s current price.
Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ CADL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.07. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48.
Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.46. Candel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 29,132.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
About Candel Therapeutics
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
