Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Shares Up 3%

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.45. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

The firm has a market cap of C$46.01 million and a PE ratio of 14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.51.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.95 million for the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Retail Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

