Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Stephens

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cannae Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. Cannae has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cannae

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,699,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,721,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,959,929 shares of company stock valued at $109,675,055. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cannae

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cannae by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

