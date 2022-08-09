Canopy Growth Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 42,651 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average daily volume of 32,606 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 105,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Down 11.6 %

CGC stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 503,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,309,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.02. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.95). The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.