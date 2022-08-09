Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Visa by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,232,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,867,000 after acquiring an additional 817,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,945,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $431,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,445 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.32 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $242.18. The stock has a market cap of $403.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

