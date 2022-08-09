CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

CareCloud Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. 17,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,261. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

