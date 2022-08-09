CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
CareCloud Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MTBCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. 17,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,261. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20.
About CareCloud
