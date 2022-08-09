CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus updated its Q3 guidance to $0.25-$0.28 EPS.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $5.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,579. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

