CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Cut to $38.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CARG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

