CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $30.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

CarGurus Stock Down 16.4 %

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CarGurus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 615.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

