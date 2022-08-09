Carry (CRE) Reaches Market Cap of $43.29 Million

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Carry has a market cap of $43.29 million and $2.48 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00062550 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 87.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002163 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.