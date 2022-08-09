Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) PT Lowered to $99.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.11% from the company’s current price.

CRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $3.64 on Tuesday, reaching $78.50. 17,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $111.17.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

