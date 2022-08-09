CashHand (CHND) Trading 751.8% Higher Over Last Week

CashHand (CHND) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, CashHand has traded up 751.8% against the US dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. CashHand has a total market cap of $6,916.76 and approximately $30,026.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003800 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00153926 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009258 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 397.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.
About CashHand
CashHand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.
Buying and Selling CashHand
