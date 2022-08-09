Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $102,439,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $62,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $185.81 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.50. The company has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

