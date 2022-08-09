CBC.network (CBC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million

CBC.network (CBC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, CBC.network has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $83,799.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBC.network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CBC.network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,041.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00038040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00064173 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

Buying and Selling CBC.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.