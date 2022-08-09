CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI to $96.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBRE. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,369. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

