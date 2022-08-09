CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Tops $185.97 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $185.97 million and $6.81 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,118.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00037542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00128753 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00063289 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

