Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $49.59 million and $512,342.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 49,835,046 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

