Celo Price Reaches $1.07 (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00004649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Celo has a market cap of $489.68 million and approximately $34.93 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,611,349 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. Celo’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.