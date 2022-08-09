CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

CEVA Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,884. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $751.45 million, a P/E ratio of 323.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $201,126.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,051,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

CEVA Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CEVA by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in CEVA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

