CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.
CEVA Stock Down 14.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,884. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $751.45 million, a P/E ratio of 323.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85.
In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $201,126.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $201,126.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
CEVA Company Profile
CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).
